Bechem United defender Francis Acquah named GPL April Player of the Month

Bechem United defender Francis Acquah has been named the best player for the month of April in the Ghana Premier League.

The centre-back beat Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona and Evans Osei Wusu of Samartex FC to win the award.

Acquah starred for the Hunters last month, winning two Man of the Match accolades while also scoring twice for the Bechem-based club.

The player will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.

Meanwhile, Acquah and his teammates are preparing for their trip to Accra for the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 clash against Accra Lions.

Bechem United sits sixth on the Ghana Premier League table after 30 matches.