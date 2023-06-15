Bechem United denies reports linking Kasim Mingle to Nations FC

Bechem United have debunked rumours suggesting that their head coach Kasim Mingle has expressed unwillingness to continue with the Hunters amid interest from promoted Nations FC.

According to the club, there hasn't been anything official and they remain focused on working with the experienced coach to achieve their desired goals

Having secured qualification from the Division One League to the Ghana Premier League, Nations FC are aiming to emerge as a top club in the top flight and have shown that through their recruitment plans.

They are currently seeking for the services of a top coach with reports suggesting that Kasim Mingle has erupted on their wishlist.

However, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene, the spokesperson of Bechem United insists Mingle remains an important asset of the club who is aware and working towards the club's goals.

"We haven't received any official letter to that effect. He is part of the project we began two seasons ago as we aim to represent Ghana in Africa either in the Champions League or Confederations Cup. He has details and is aware of the project we aim to build with him so we will be surprised if he decides to leave, he told Peace FM.

"However, if there is something of the sort and he insists he wants to leave, we will analyze the situation and see how best it can be handled. But as it stands, there is nothing official so it will be difficult to say he is leaving.

After 34 matches in the Ghana Premier League, Kasim Mingle's Bechem United amassed 54 points in 34 matches.