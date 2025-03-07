Bechem United eyes first win against Medeama in Tarkwa

Bechem United assistant coach Seth Osei has set sights on ending their winless streak against Medeama at the TnA Stadium.

The Hunters will play as a guest to the Yellow and Mauve in matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The domestic top-flight returns after an unexpected one-month break following the tragic passing of a devoted Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley at the Nana Koramansah Park on February 2, 2025.

Speaking ahead of the match, Seth Osei disclosed his outfit is poised to record their first victory against Medeama in Tarkwa.

“We’ve prepared well for the match. We’ve not won against Medeama in Tarkwa. It’s either we lose or draw whenever we play them in Tarkwa but we hoping to change the narrative this time. We hope to pick our first win there” he said.

Bechem United are currently sixth on the Ghana Premier League standings, accumulating 30 points after 19 matches into the campaign.