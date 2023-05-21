Bechem United forward Emmanuel Avornyo bags MVP award in Legon Cities win

Bechem United striker, Emmanuel Avornyo was adjudged Man of The Match in their crucial 1-0 home victory over Legon Cities on Saturday, May 20 2023.

The 22-year-old deputized for top scorer and Premier Laegue Player of The Month of April, Hafiz Konkoni who was sidelined by injury. Kassim Mingle described his performance as “fantastic” as he kept the Legon Cities defense busy throughout the game.

Avornyo’s 36th minute strike was the difference when they hosted The Royals at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. The win moved Bechem into 2nd position on the league standings, just a point behind leaders, Aduana.

The Hunters will feel the title is possible as Aduana lost 3-0 to Accra Lions in the late kick off.