Bechem United forward Emmanuel Avornyo reveals team’s readiness for Kotoko clash

Bechem United striker, Emmanuel Avornyo has stated that the team is fully prepared ahead of their eagerly anticipated matchday 7 clash with Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 29 2023.

The Hunters ended their four-match winless streak with a victory over Berekum Chelsea last weekend and will be hoping it marks a turnaround in their fortunes.

Avornyo is fully aware of the challenge ahead but says they are not only prepared for Sunday’s game but the entire season.

He told Kessben Sports: “Preparation is okay. We are prepared towards the league, not just only Kotoko. It’s true they are a side in good form but we are also not a bad team as well. Everybody knows Kotoko is a very good side. They are a good, strong team.

“Going into a game like this, we just have to focus. We are really focused about the match. It’s not just me but the whole team."

By Suleman Asante

