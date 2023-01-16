Bechem United gaffer Kassim Mingle unhappy despite beating Medeama

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle was dissatisfied with his team despite their 1-0 win over Medeama to go fourth in the Ghana Premier League.

Mingle believes they should have won by a large margin because they created several excellent opportunities, but their wastefulness reared its ugly head once more.

“Before the commencement of the game, I told you now, we’ve been wasteful upfront and that is exactly what happened today. Although we dominated the entire game what matters most is the goals and we’ve been wasting them”

“So, I will continue working on goal scoring to see whether we have an improvement over there,” he said.

After the win, Bechem United are four points behind the league leaders. They are fast becoming one of the main contenders for the league title.