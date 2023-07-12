Bechem United hire young tactician Bismark Kobi-Mensah as new head coach

Bechem United have hired Bismark Kobi-Mensah as the club's new head coach ahead of the upcoming season with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Kobi-Mensah is a replacement to Kassim Ocansey Mingle, who has left the Hunters to join newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC.

The 39-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Bechem, which will run until 2025.

Kobi-Mensah parted ways with Great Olympics at the end of the 2022-23 campaign following the expiration of his contract, having taken over in February this year.

The young tactician took over from Yaw Preko and was able to guide the Wonder Club to safety.

The former Black Galaxies assistant was in charge of Karela United FC from August 2021 to January 2023, playing 48 matches, where he managed 17 wins, 17 draws and 14 losses.

Kobi-Mensah has previously handled clubs like FC Samartex 1996, Sekondi Hasaacas, and Nzema Kotoko FC.

He is expected to begin work in the coming weeks as they team start their pre-season training ahead of next season.