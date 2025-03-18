Bechem United hoping to learn lessons from Vision FC win as they face Hearts of Oak

Bechem United boss Kwaku Danso, believes his team's 2-0 win over Vision Football Club has provided valuable lessons ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.

Danso described the win as a "learning process" and attributed it to hard work rather than luck. He noted that the game highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in midfield, where intensity and work rate dipped towards the end of the game.

"We've learnt a lesson out of it...we are going to work on that because our next match is a very big game," Danso said.

Bechem United will face Hearts of Oak on March 19, and Danso is determined to ensure his team is well-prepared.

Currently, Bechem United ranks sixth in the league.