Bechem United keen on beating Aduana Stars to league title

Communications Director of Bechem United, Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene says the club will fight until the end of the season to make sure they emerge champions of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters have found their way to second place on the log and are just three points away from catching leaders Aduana Stars who have 51 points. With five matches to end the season, the club is confident in leapfrogging Aduana Stars to finish top of the league.

According to Gyasi Atuahene, the efforts of the club have been overlooked but his side are determined to continue until they finally clinch the trophy.

Bechem United will hope to keep their dream alive when they travel to play Medeama SC in the matchday 30 games at Akoon Park on Sunday.

“It is high time we used this match to the whole wide world that indeed we are in for the silverware this season…we believe that this is the point in time that we need to prove the critics wrong that we are not just in for competition but we are in for the title,” he told Citi FM

Bechem United will attempt to keep their dream alive when they go to Akoon Park on Sunday to face Medeama SC in the matchday 30 games.