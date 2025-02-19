Bechem United offer GHS100,000 bounty for Kotoko fan’s killer

Bechem United, under the leadership of President Kingsley Owusu Achau, has announced a GHS100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the killing of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The club’s move is part of efforts to curb hooliganism in Ghanaian football. Bechem United also cited growing security concerns, revealing that their team doctor, Dr Achau, is under pressure from his family not to travel for away matches due to safety fears.

Kotoko’s Communication Director, Sarfo Duku disclosed that police have identified the suspect, named Brimah, who remains on the run. Duku added that all accused persons in the case have confirmed Brimah as the individual who fatally stabbed Pooley.

Kotoko have however resumed training after consultations with their medical team, but insists they will not participate in any competitive matches until significant security measures are implemented to ensure the safety of players and fans.