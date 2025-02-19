Bechem United offers GHC100,000 for anyone with information on Nana Pooley's killer

Bechem United have placed a GHC100,000 bounty on the killer of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

A man named Braimah has been identified as the murderer of Nana Pooley, according to the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku.

The suspect is currently on the run with the Ghana Person Service working on apprehending the suspect.

Bechem United released a statement on Wednesday morning, offering a reward of GHC100,000 for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

"Bechem United FC Takes Bold Stand Against Hooliganism, Offers 𝙂𝙃𝘾 100,000 Reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of late Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley)," wrote Bechem United.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League remains on suspension following the tragic events of Sunday, February 2, 2025.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku will visit Asante Kotoko on Thursday as part of engagements over the passing of Nana Pooley.

However, the FA Cup round of 16 games will be played this weekend across the country.

