Bechem United owner Kingsley Achau builds ultramodern library for Tano community

Bankroller of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United, Kingsley Achau has built an ultramodern Library for the people of Tano in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Businessman and philanthropist donated the facility to the community in an event graced by politicians, chiefs and elders of Bechem.

The Library named Kings Foundation Center of Learning was born out of the idea to give back to the community that nurtured him.

According to Mr. Achau, this was his way of giving back to society especially after calls from the chief of Bechem Nana Fosu Gyeabour for a learning center in the community.

"It was a great joy to give back to the Tano community with a Library," a tearful Kingsley Achau said at the commissioning.

"When Nana Gyeabour told me about his desired to build a Library. I felt the idea bought into the idea of my club because it tied beautifully into the motto of Bechem United FC ‘education through Sports.”

The learning center was commissioned by Nana Fosu Gyeabour and HE Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennett of Diaspora Africa Forum.

The Center has books from preschool to tertiary, encyclopedia and supported with books by Dr Bennett, Mrs Muriel Essel, Mr Addo and Rainbow Trust Foundation (Book Aid Ghana) all of whom the foundation is thankful to.

The commissioning climaxed a three day event of the 22nd annual Tano Homecoming Festival and Awards and dinner night which took place from August 3 -5.