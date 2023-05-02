Bechem United owner Kingsley Owusu Achiaw throws full support behind All Star Festival

The bankroller of Bechem United Football Club, Mr Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has offered his full support and that of his club to the 2023 All star Festival scheduled to take place in Bono, Bono-East and Ahafo regions in June.

During a visit at his residence in Bechem, the C.E. O of The BAC Group Dr Ernest Koranteng made a presentation to Mr Kingsley Owusu Achiaw who is popularly known as Agama, on preparation so far towards the All Star Festival.

Bechem in the Ahafo region is earmarked as one of the major cities to experience some of the activities of this year’s event.

Mr Kingsley Owusu Achiaw intimated that the region is deserving of such a ceremonial event.

“The people of Brong Ahafo deserve this and more. And we are ready to offer support to any activity linked with football to make it a success”

“You have a very big dream, I think this is just the tip of the iceberg and it will be something much bigger in Africa in years to come “

The official launch of the All Star Festival will take place tomorrow at Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani in the morning.