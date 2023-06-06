Bechem United President advocates for inclusion of home-based players in Black Stars squad

Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achau is calling for slots to be allocated to home-based players in the Black Stars squad.

His plea comes after no player in the Ghana Premier League was included in the team for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

Amid suggestions from pundits to implement a quota system ensuring representation for local players in the national team, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has been actively scouting talents in domestic matches. Despite his presence at various venues, no player from the local league was selected for the upcoming qualifiers.

In an interview with Angel FM, Mr Achau emphasized the importance of including home-based players to prevent a mass exodus of talent from the domestic league. He proposed that, out of the 24 players invited, four slots should be reserved for the best performers in the local league.

"Personally, I think the home-based players are not that bad. For me, if we are inviting 24 players, I suggest the technical team select the best four players in the league, and I believe that will help us in so many ways. It can prevent the mass departure of players from the local scene," Mr Achau expressed.

He further highlighted the significance of granting local players opportunities to represent the national team, as it would discourage them from hastily leaving the league.

Mr Achau questioned the reasons behind players being pursued to play for Ghana after only a few months abroad and emphasized the need to explore ways to maintain a local team at Prampram. He suggested that coaches like George Boateng, who possess valuable knowledge from their experiences abroad, could teach the players the necessary skills and techniques.

"Our local players lack some petty skills and techniques, that's why we see them not to be too good. But when they are able to travel outside the country and able to find their feet and are being taught the skills they were lacking, you realise they become very good and very technical when they are playing. Whether we like it or not, the whites are ahead of us so we have to learn from them," Mr Achau elaborated.