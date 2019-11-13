Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achau honoured at Brong-Ahafo awards night

Kingsley Owusu Achau, president of Bechem United, a proud son of Bechem in the now Ahafo Region was honored along with other gallant men and women for their enormous contribution towards then Brong Ahafo Region.

Under beautiful lights, rich colourful tradition with august guests, the 60th anniversary of creation of Brong Ahafo awards and dinner night was hosted at the plush Eusbeth Hotel International Conference Center at Suyani.

The event was under the the theme “Unity in Separation”.

Notable achievements by Owusu Achau: Bofoakwa Tano FC came to the then top fight Division One under his auspices.

He has built a Stadium, a brand new library and ICT Center at Bechem. The female ward at Bechem Government Hospital since 1995 till now has benefited from his benevolence.

Other Awardees include the current and former IGP, Oppong Boanu and Owusu Nsiah respectively. The list includes Adjoa Yeboah Afari, Prof. Ekumfi Ameyaw, Supreme Court judge, Yaw Appau, Dr. Saarah Mensah among others.