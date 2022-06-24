Bechem United promises players Europe tour if they beat Hearts of Oak in MTN FA Cup final

Bechem United president Kingsley Owusu- Achiaw popularly known as Agama says the team will take a trip to Europe for vacation if they win the 2022 MTN FA Cup.

The Hunters will face defending champions Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Bechem United are poised to win their second FA Cup title in this encounter against Hearts of Oak.

According to Agama, the players have been motivated ahead of the game and have been promised of a trip to France and Portugal if they win the trophy.

"The players are motivated for the game. Apart from the trip we have for them in Europe there is a big financial reward for them as well.

The Bechem United CEO also indicated that preparations are underway to upgrade the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park in Bechem so they can host their CAF Confederation Cup games in the region.

'"Any requirement needed to upgrade our stadium to meet the CAF standards is currently in progress.

"We are planning to play our games at Bechem and we have three constructors at the site".