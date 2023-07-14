Bechem United reject Hearts of Oak's bid for Hafiz Konkoni

Hearts of Oak have received a disappointing response from Bechem United regarding their pursuit of striker Hafiz Konkoni.

Bechem United have made it clear that they will not sell the talented player to any local club, leaving Hearts of Oak to explore other options for attacking reinforcements.

The Phobians faced significant challenges during the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, narrowly avoiding relegation by finishing 12th in the league standings. Scoring goals and winning matches proved to be major obstacles for the team, prompting them to seek new talent in the transfer market.

Hearts of Oak had set their sights on Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, a standout performer who was recently called up to the Black Stars national team by head coach Chris Hughton. However, their hopes have been dashed as Bechem United has firmly stated their refusal to entertain offers from local clubs.

"I have been told that the club is not ready to accept any offer for any of their players unless it comes from a foreign club. Thus I will most likely have the core of the team to build on," explained Kobi Mensah, the new head coach of Bechem United, in an interview with Onua Sports.

Despite this setback, Hearts of Oak remain determined to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The club have already made their first major signing, securing the services of defender Liventius Arthur from Tamale City.