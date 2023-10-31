"Bechem United set ambitious top-four target for 2023/24 GPL season despite slow start

Bechem United chairman Kingsley Owusu Achau has unveiled the club's ambitious aspirations for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, with their primary goal being a top-four finish.

Despite facing a challenging start to the season, Bechem United currently occupies the 12th position on the league table, accumulating eight points after seven games, featuring two wins, two draws, and three losses under the guidance of manager Bismark Kobby-Mensah.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Owusu Achau exuded confidence in the team's potential for improvement and their ability to secure a top-four position. He stated, "We're improving day by day, and we'll still aim for the Top 4. We are very optimistic, and that's our target."

The recent 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko is a testament to their determination, and Bechem United is gearing up for their upcoming challenge against Great Olympics in a matchday eight fixture, slated to be held at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday, with the kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

The Hunters achieved a top-four finish in the previous two seasons with former coach Kassim Mingle at the helm. However, Mingle's departure at the end of last season means Bechem United would have to remain to bank their hopes on Bismark Kobi Mensah who hopes to revitalise the team's winning edge.