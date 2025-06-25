Bechem United set to sign former Nsoatreman goalkeeper Dennis Votere

Bechem United are on the verge of completing the permanent signing of experienced goalkeeper Dennis Votere.

The 25-year-old, who has had spells with AshantiGold, Accra Lions, and most recently Nsoatreman FC, is expected to join the Hunters as they reinforce their squad for the new season.

Votere has been identified as the ideal replacement for Dari Aziz Haruna, who recently completed a move to Asante Kotoko following an impressive run with Bechem United.

According to Kickgh, negotiations between the club and the player are at an advanced stage, with an official announcement anticipated in the coming days.

If finalised, the move will bolster Bechem’s goalkeeping options as they aim to build on their mid-table finish and push for a stronger campaign in the upcoming season.