Bechem United sign Burkinabe forward Tilourba Aboubacar

Bechem United have announced the signing of Burkinabe forward Tilourba Aboubacar.

The 24-year-old joins the Hunters on a three-year deal after leaving Burkina Faso side ASF Bobo-Dioulasso.

"Signed, sealed and delivered. We are delighted to confirm the signing of Burkinabe goal poacher Tilourba Aboubacar on a 3-year deal," wrote the club on Twitter.

Aboubacar is expected to add firepower to the already sharp attack of Bechem United.

He joins Hafiz Konkoni, Emmanuel Avornyoh and Francis Twene as the club's forwards for the second half of the campaign.

Bechem United sit third on the Ghana Premier League table and have a chance at staging a challenge for the title.

Tilourba could make his debut against Aduana Stars on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Last season's FA Cup finalist also announced the arrival of Francis Oti-Akenteng as the club's technical director.