Bechem United star Seth Kwadwo set to leave club at season’s end amid growing interest

Versatile midfielder Seth Kwadwo is set to leave Bechem United at the end of the current Ghana Premier League season, with his contract due to expire in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-old joined the Hunters ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and quickly became a fan favourite at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Kwadwo made an instant impact in his debut season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. His performances earned him six man of the match awards and the club’s Player of the Season accolade.

He improved further in the 2023/24 season, contributing to 14 goals, three scored and 11 assists, and also earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s home-based national team.

Injuries hampered his involvement this season, but he has since returned to full fitness and made 11 league appearances. Many believe that, had he remained injury-free, he would have matched or even exceeded his previous standards.

Now fully fit and back in form, Kwadwo is attracting interest from clubs both locally and abroad. He and his representatives are currently reviewing offers to find the right move to elevate his career to the next level.