Bechem United striker Emmanuel Avornyo joins FK Shkupi in Macedonia

Macedonian club FK Shkupi have secured the signing of talented striker Emmanuel Avornyo from Ghanaian side Bechem United.

The move was confirmed by Bechem United in a recent social media post, in which they expressed their gratitude to Avornyo for his contributions to the team and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The 22-year-old forward has had a solid season so far, scoring three goals in 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

He is expected to bring his skills and youthful energy to FK Shkupi, where he hopes to make an immediate impact.

FK Shkupi plays in the Macedonian First Football League, which is the top tier of football in the country.

With the addition of Avornyo, the team is looking to strengthen its attacking lineup and improve its performance in the league.

Avornyo's transfer to FK Shkupi represents a significant opportunity for the young player to take his career to the next level.

He will be joining a diverse and competitive squad that features players from several countries.

The transfer is seen as a positive development for both clubs involved, as well as for Avornyo himself.

It provides him with a chance to play at a higher level and gain valuable experience in European football, while also bringing in a promising talent to bolster FK Shkupi's chances in the Macedonian First Football League.