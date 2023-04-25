Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni eyes top scorer award

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni has set his sights on the Ghana Premier League golden boot after scoring against Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

The forward scored his 13th goal for the Hunters as he converted from the spot to claim all three points for his team propelling them to second place.

While he deems Bechem United's target as the most important, the 23-year-old is equally bent on finishing with the highest number of goals by the end of the season.

"Actually, this is one of my aims but firstly I want to help my club achieve our aim for this season. Secondly, I am aiming to win the goal king," he said.

Konkoni will face competition from Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Afriyie who currently has 12 goals. Kotoko's Stephen Mukwala and Abednego Tetteh of Bibiani Gold Stars are also both tied on 11 goals.

Bechem United are currently second with 44 points on the table and are hoping to pile up the pressure on Aduana Stars who lead the table with 47 points.

The Hunters will visit King Faisal at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for their next game on Wednesday.