Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni wins NASCO Player of the Month award

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni has emerged as the winner of the NASCO Player of the Month award for April.

The announcement came after a rigorous selection process, which saw Konkoni compete against five other talented footballers: Sampson Eduku from Tamale City, Issah Kuka from RTU, Bassit Siedu from Accra Lions, Steven Mukwala from Asante Kotoko, and Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea.

Konkoni's outstanding performance on the field earned him this recognition. Throughout the month, he showcased his skills by scoring an impressive four goals in five matches played. In addition to this achievement, the Bechem United forward was also honoured

with the NASCO Man of the Match Award on one occasion.

As a reward for his exceptional contributions, Konkoni will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited, the sponsor of the award.

Notably, Konkoni currently shares the top scorer position in the league, having netted an impressive 14 goals so far. With only four games remaining in the season, he has set his sights on winning the coveted golden boot award.