Bechem United tactician Kassim Mingle adamant league title not foregone conclusion

Head coach of Bechem United, Kassim Mingle is not ruling out the possibility of his side winning the Premier League title despite Medeama being in pole position to be crowned champions.

With just two games to end the season, The Hunters are in 3rd position on the league standings, 5 points behind leaders Medeama.

Mingle remains hopeful his team stands a chance of clinching the league title as the race is far from over.

He said: “Not at all. We have two more matches to play and that two more matches give you six points. So, we are playing. Those ahead of us too are playing. Anything can happen in football. Football is a game of uncertainty so anything can happen”

The Hunters welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park for their next game, and will travel to Dormaa to face Aduana on the final day of the season.

By Suleman Asante