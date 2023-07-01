Bechem United target Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu as replacement for Kassim Mingle

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has emerged as a top target for Bechem United ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

After the departure of Kassim Mingle, Bechem United are presently looking for a new coach to fill the empty position as they aim for an improvement in the new campaign.

Mingle, who led the Hunters to third place in the 2022-23 season, resigned at the end of the season to join newly promoted Nations FC who are determined to establish a strong foundation in the top flight.

According to credible sources, Bechem United have reached out to Maxwell Konadu, and talks over a possible move to Bechem are underway.

Despite the club's financial difficulties, Konadu successfully guided Legon Cities away from relegation in the just-ended season. With 46 points, they finished ninth in Ghana's top-flight league, securing their spot for another season.

If he agrees to join, the experienced head coach is expected to continue from where Mingle left off by targeting the Ghana Premier League title and representing Ghana in Africa as the club has envisaged in the coming years.

He won the league title with Asante Kotoko in 2013 and is anticipated to add more to the club's mentality to achieve greater feats.

His ability earned him managerial positions with Black Meteors and Black Satellites as well as a position as an assistant coach with the Black Stars.