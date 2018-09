Bechem United Executive President Kingsley Owusu-Achau has sponsored his club's team manager Emmanuel Amoako Gyampa to undergo training in Europe.

Mr Gyampa, who has been with Bechem for the past few years, left the country on Sunday and is expected back after three-weeks of intense studies.

His first destination will be Turkish fifth tier side Modafen Futbol Kulubu Academy before moving to second-tier side Kusadasispor.

He is also expected to meet top football agents.