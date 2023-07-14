Bechem United to accept offers from only foreign clubs

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United are bent on making business with only foreign-based clubs with respect to their most wanted players.

Players like Hafiz Konkoni who finished second on the top scorers' chart with 15 goals, Seth Kwadwo Baah and Francis Avornyo among others have emerged as targets for several teams due to their impressive performances which saw the Hunters finish third in last season's Ghana Premier League.

However, as part of remaining consistent in the Ghana Premier League and realising their target of becoming champions in the near future Bechem United have decided to not sell to direct competitors but suitors from elsewhere while planning to augment their squad significantly.

Upon the arrival of Bismark Kobi Mensah, the new coach who has replaced Kassim Mingle, the club is focusing on going a step further than their previous feat where they finished behind champions Medeama SC and Aduana Stars.

"I have been told that the club is not ready to accept any offer for any of their players unless it comes from a foreign club. Thus I will most likely have the core of the team to build on," Kobi Mensah told Onua Sports.

"I am also fortunate to have inherited the good players Kassim Mingle worked with," he added.

Before joining the Hunters, Kobi Mensah managed Great Olympics in arguably the most difficult job of his career where he met an unsettled team which were battling relegation.

He managed to lead the two-time Ghana Premier League champions to a 14th place finish narrowly escaping demotion.