GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Bechem United U17 crush TSF Academy 5-0 to start Dallas Cup on a high

Published on: 15 April 2019
Bechem United U17 crush TSF Academy 5-0 to start Dallas Cup on a high
Bechem U17

Bechem United U17 hit the ground running with a 5-0 thumping of New Jersey-based TSF Academy in their Dr Pepper Cup opener at the Cotton Bowl. 

Coach Freddie Etsiakoh's side would have won by a wider margin if they had scored a second penalty.

Hope Aveyivu grabbed a hat-trick and single strikes from Michael Benpong and Razak Abubacar.

Tomorrow, they return to the pitch to face Solar South-based in Texas-in the delayed fixture.

Bechem's final Group match will be against FC Golden State DA of California South on Wednesday, 17 April, 2019.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations