Bechem United U17 crush TSF Academy 5-0 to start Dallas Cup on a high

Bechem United U17 hit the ground running with a 5-0 thumping of New Jersey-based TSF Academy in their Dr Pepper Cup opener at the Cotton Bowl.

Coach Freddie Etsiakoh's side would have won by a wider margin if they had scored a second penalty.

Hope Aveyivu grabbed a hat-trick and single strikes from Michael Benpong and Razak Abubacar.

Tomorrow, they return to the pitch to face Solar South-based in Texas-in the delayed fixture.

Bechem's final Group match will be against FC Golden State DA of California South on Wednesday, 17 April, 2019.