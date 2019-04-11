Bechem United U17 fly out to play in Dr. Pepper Dallas Cup

Bechem United's U17 team have left Accra to play in the Dallas Cup which starts next week.

Sixteeen (16) players left their camping base in Akuapim on Wednesday after months training.

Bechem U17 start their campaign against Texas-based Solar South on Sunday before playing TSF Academy from New Jersey.

Their final Group match will be against FC Golden State DA of California South on Wednesday, 17 April, 2019.

The Dr Pepper Dallas Cup is the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in the United States.