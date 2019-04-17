Bechem United U17 hammer Taxas-based Solar South 4-0 in Dallas Cup

Bechem United U17 made it two straight wins after clobbering Solar South 4-0 in the Dr Pepper Cup on Tuesday evening at the MoneyGram Soccer Park.

Isaac Soglo put the Hunters on the board with the first goal after slamming home into the roof.

The second goal was scored by Victor Asante.

After the break, Michael Ankomah Bempong directed home Hope Avayevu's perfect cross.

In the closing stages, Tijani Salia whipped in a cross which was turned into the net by Isaac Anane.

Bechem United need a draw against Golden State on Wednesday to progress to the next stage.