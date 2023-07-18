Bechem United write to Ghana FA over unfavourable fixtures

Director of Operations for Bechem United, Francis Addae has disclosed that the club have written to the Ghana FA to reconsider how the fixtures are prepared ahead of the release of the 2023/24 Premier League season schedule.

According to Addae, the FA must consider factors such as the risks involved, the stress it puts on clubs and how it affects the output of players. The club has suggested that when teams travel for an away game in a particular region, they should be allowed to play all their away matches against other clubs in that region.

“We have realized the way the fixtures are done is not helping us. It is also not helping the game. So, we spoke to Lord Zico (General Manager of the club) and have officially written to the federation if some changes could be made,” Addae told Kessben Sports.

He added: “One of our major problems is the transportation system in the country. Trains are not working and air flights can go to all parts of the country. For instance, if Bechem travel Tamale, they should be made to play all their matches in the region before they return. The same can be done for clubs that come to the Bono region. This has been done in countries like Egypt, Sudan and Tanzania.

“If we all can take this into consideration and make some changes, it will help to reduce the stress on the boys and they will deliver.”

By Suleman Asante