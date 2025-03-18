Bechem Utd coach Kwaku Danso expecting Hearts of Oak to come all out for a win in Wednesday’s clash

The head coach of Bechem United, Kwaku Danso has noted that he is expecting a tough clash against Hearts of Oak in midweek.

The Hunters will host the Phobians on Wednesday, March 19, to clear the Week 20 fixture in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, Coach Kwaku Danso indicated that he is expecting Hearts of Oak to do everything for a win.

“We have had our recovery session and all the players who played against Vision FC are fit. Our game against Hearts of Oak is not going to be easy. After losing their last match against Dreams FC they will be coming all out for the win,” Coach Kwaku Danso said in an interview with Bechem United TV.

Wednesday’s encounter between Bechem United and Hearts of Oak will kick off at 3pm at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Both teams will be eager for a win to stay in the race for the Ghana Premier League title.