Bechem Utd players advocate for an end to hooliganism ahead of GPL resumption

Players of Bechem United are calling for an end to violence in the country’s football ahead of the resumption of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghanaian top-flight league campaign has been on suspension for a month after the violent incident that marred the Week 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

On the matchday, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, was stabbed to death.

After weeks of investigations into the death of the staunch Asante Kotoko, the Ghana Premier League season is set to resume this weekend.

In a campaign launched by Bechem United, players of the team are calling for an end to hooliganism.

They argue that football is a game of passion, unity and respect and must be celebrated with sportsmanship and fairness.

Football is a game of passion, unity, and respect. Let’s celebrate the sport with sportsmanship and fairness. Say NO to HOOLIGANISM❌ and keep the game BEAUTIFUL 😍✅!#GPLisBack🇬🇭#BUFC💚#TheHunters🟡⚪🔵 || #PrideofAhafo pic.twitter.com/YcDyh9Zo5W — Bechem United FC (@BechemUnitedFC) March 4, 2025

On the league’s return, Bechem United will take on Medeama Sporting Club in what will be a tough encounter.