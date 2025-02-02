Bechem Utd youngster Darlvin Yeboah keen on victory against Aduana Stars on Sunday

Bechem United youngster, Darlvin Yeboah is geared up for the Ghana Premier League clash against Aduana Stars this weekend.

The Hunters will take on the team from Dormaa on Sunday, February 2, in a Week 19 encounter of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Ahead of the Brong Ahafo derby, Darlvin Yeboah has noted that he is confident Bechem United will secure victory at the end of the contest.

“The Ghana Premier League is very tough. We train very hard here and that has helped me to perform well. In our previous match against Aduana Stars, it was very difficult. We have reflected and we are now determined to defeat Aduana Stars in the reverse fixture this weekend,” Darlvin Yeboah told Bechem United TV.

The Ghana Premier League encounter between Aduana Stars and Bechem United will kick off at 3 pm at Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

Both teams will be eager for victory to improve their positions in the Ghana Premier League standings.