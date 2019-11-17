Bedita Pharmaceuticals supports GARFA with medical kits ahead of National U-15 scouting program

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) has received first aid kits from Bedita Pharmaceuticals ahead of the screening and scouting of U-15 players for the National team in the region.

Bedita Pharmaceuticals led by Madam Terkwor Kwadjo presented the items to the Greater Accra Regional Association and urged the Association to use the kits for its purpose.

She also promised to give more assistance to the GARFA.

Felix Bewu, who received the kits on behalf of the Association and the Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, thanked the Management of Bedita Pharmaceuticals.

He assured them of the Association's quest to make the Greater Accra a beacon of hope for Ghana football and prayed the company to continue assisting the GARFA in subsequent competitions.