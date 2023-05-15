Beerschot release Ghanaian midfielder Abraham Okyere after two years

Belgian club Beerschot have announced the departure of Ghanaian midfielder Abraham Okyere after two years at the club.

The 20-year-old joined Beerschot from Ghanaian side Inter Allies in 2020 and made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals during his time with the club.

Okyere's contract with Beerschot is set to expire next month, and the club has decided not to renew it. This means that the player is now free to explore other opportunities.

Prior to joining Beerschot, Okyere played for Al Hilal in Sudan and Inter Turku in Finland. He will now be looking for a new club to continue his career, and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Beerschot, meanwhile, will be looking to find a suitable replacement for Okyere as they prepare for the upcoming season.