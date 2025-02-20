Before football returns, we have to make sure we are prepared – Bolga Central MP Hon. Isaac Adongo

Bolga Central MP, Hon. Isaac Adongo, has urged Parliament to ensure that all necessary preparations are made before football returns following its suspension due to violence at match venues.

Ghanaian football has been plagued by hooliganism, with the tragic death of a passionate Asante Kotoko fan, Pooley, leading to the league's temporary halt. In response, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced stricter security measures to curb violence at stadiums.

Hon. Adongo highlighted the issue of inadequate security personnel at match venues, stressing that proper protocols must be enforced.

"Where the protocol may require you to bring over 40 policemen you arrive there and only two policemen are there guarding and protecting scores of spectators. The end result is that people die needlessly and we mustn't die following the passion of football," he said in Parliament.

"Mr Speaker I will like to call on this house to take on the GFA to properly make sure that before football returns we are prepared in all respect. And that our football fields are fit for purpose currently what we call football fields are just parks they are just like we were doing in our area where you just call members across the road and you are playing football that is what is happening. We cannot be doing that for people to die needlessly,"

The GFA has since engaged match commissioners and stakeholders to educate them on the newly enhanced security protocols, aiming to make football safer before the league resumes.