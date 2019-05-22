Befuddled Newcastle United star Christian Atsu oblivious about Black Stars 2019 AFCON training start

Christian Atsu is in the dark over the itinerary of the Black Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and has rhetorically asked: ''When is the black stars starting training ?''.

The Newcastle United star seems to be in a state of anxiety as he does not know when training for the tournament in Egypt will start.

Atsu, a regular and a key player in Appiah's team had another outstanding season with Newcastle United and will be hoping to replicate the form at the Nations Cup.

The 27-year old in a tweet disclosed his readiness to start training for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to make an official announcement of his provisional squad this week, with the team scheduled for camping in the United Arab Emirates.

But the national team has been engulfed with controversies with just 30 days to the start of the competition, following the row between coach Kwesi Appiah and Asamoah Gyan over the leadership of the team.

Kwesi Appiah was summoned by Prsident Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, where he pledged his unflinching support for the ex-Asante Kotoko man.

The President also spoke to Gyan, who had earlier announced his retirement from the Black Stars, asking him to rescind his decision.

Ghana have been drawn alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin in group F.