Being a Premier League player means a lot to me - Mohammed Kudus

Published on: 07 March 2025
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United is challenged by Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and West Ham United FC at Villa Park on January 26, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his pride and sense of responsibility in playing in the English Premier League, citing his humble beginnings in Nima, Accra.

In an interview with the EPL, Kudus reflected on his journey from the Right To Dream Academy to West Ham United, via stints at FC Nordsjaelland and Ajax Amsterdam.

"To become a Premier League player, it means a lot for me. I feel it’s also a responsibility for me because growing up with the Michael Essiens and all these guys, Muntari, playing in the Premier League, was the source of motivation for me," Kudus said.

He added that he feels a sense of responsibility to represent Ghana and Nima, and to be a positive role model.

"Right now that I’m also in this positionâ€¦But that also comes with responsibility on how I throw light on where I’m from, how I carry myself and how I represent Ghana and Nima as a whole."

Kudus has had a strong second season at West Ham, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 22 EPL games. He will look to continue his good form when West Ham faces Newcastle United on March 10.

