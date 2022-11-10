GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
'Being in the national team is a great achievement' - Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

Published on: 10 November 2022
SUITA, JAPAN - JUNE 14: Alidu Seidu of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between Chile and Ghana at Panasonic Stadium Suita on June 14, 2022 in Suita, Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

High-flying Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has revealed he had dreams of playing for the Black Stars during his time as a kid.

That dream became a reality back in June when the 22-year-old played for the Black Stars against Japan during the Kirin Cup.

Days later, he also went ahead to feature in the penalty shootout win over Chile.

In total Seidu has made three appearances for Ghana and he says he is living a childhood dream.

“Being in the national team is a great achievement because every player dreams of playing for his national team,” he said on Joy Sports’ Star Connect.

“Since childhood, it’s been a dream to play in the national team so if I’ve got the opportunity, I am very happy.”

Seidu has been a consistent figure in the Clermont Foot team this season and will be looking forward to playing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana start their World Cup campaign on 24 November against Portugal. They will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

