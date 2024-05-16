Being rejected by clubs built my character and mentality, says Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has opened up about the challenges he faced on his journey to the Premier League, revealing that rejections from top clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal only made him mentally tougher.

Semenyo, 24, navigated an unconventional route to the Premier League, spending several years in the lower tiers of English football before making his mark.

Starting his professional career at Bristol City, he was loaned out to clubs like Bath City and Newport County before finally earning his chance with Bristol City's first team.

His dream of playing in the Premier League was realised when Bournemouth signed him for £10 million in January 2023. Since then, Semenyo has become a key player for Bournemouth, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 31 Premier League matches this season.

Reflecting on his early setbacks, Semenyo admitted to being rejected by several top clubs during his formative years. Despite nearly giving up after facing repeated rejections, Semenyo acknowledged that those experiences ultimately shaped his character and mentality for the better.

"Being rejected by so many clubs was tough, but it built character and the mentality I have now," Semenyo said in an interview with Supersport. "I’m grateful for those experiences."

Semenyo's impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, as he has been nominated for Bournemouth’s Player of the Season award, further cementing his status as a rising star in English football.