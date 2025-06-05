‘Being religious as a pro footballer was instilled in me from childhood’ — Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo says his devotion to faith as a professional footballer has its roots in his upbringing.

The Bournemouth forward, speaking in an interview with ShowMax, attributed his strong religious grounding to the influence of his parents and early childhood experiences.

"I think life experiences when I was young. I always used to go to church with my mum and dad and my little brother," he said.

"So that's just common. But I think when you have a couple of experiences you want to have someone to turn to, and I turn to him and he's been great for me since.

"Every day, just being alive, being healthy. I'm just so grateful. So that's the man I turned to regarding anything in life, whether it's football or if it's outside of football."

Semenyo, 25, is known for his consistent matchday ritual at the Vitality Stadium. Ahead of every home fixture, he takes time to meet with a supporter named Pastor Johnâ€”who leads a church close to the groundâ€”for prayer on the touchline before heading into the dressing room.

The Bournemouth attacker, who has become a key figure for both club and country, says this act of faith helps centre him mentally and spiritually before stepping onto the pitch.