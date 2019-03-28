Beitar Jerusalem midfielder Anthony Annan sets sights on Black Stars return

Anthony Annan has reiterated his desire to return to the Black Stars if handed a call-up.

Annan has quickly established himself as a key cog since joining Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem during the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old has not featured for the Black Stars for almost four years but that has not deterred his desire to make a comeback after churning out regular game time at his club.

“If the coach calls me, I will come and play for the team,” the former Rosenborg star told Accra FM.

“Currently, I am playing well for my club, I play 60 minutes and 90 minutes for my club and, so, I would want to use this performance to support the national team.”

The former Hearts of Oak kingpin made his Black Stars debut in 2007 and went on to become an integral part of the team in major tournaments.

He played at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, starting all of Ghana games in both tournaments.