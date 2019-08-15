Beleaguered Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba finally arrives in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba has arrived in Kumasi to meet management of the club after a prolonged stay in his country following the return of the club to competitive football.

The attacker spent 8 weeks in his native country Burkina Faso, despite the team returning to camp and preparing for continental assignment.

Yacouba, who was on the verge of leaving the club returns to meet management of the Porcupine Warriors to discuss his future.

Several clubs including Al Hilal of Sudan, who were reported to have made an official bid for the player were interested in the deadly goal poacher.

The striker's relationship with the club went bad after Asante Kotoko rejected offers from other clubs for the 27-year old.

Yacouba missed the Porcupine Warriors first competitive game of the season in the CAF Champions League against Kano Pillars.

It is unclear if he will train with the club ahead of the second leg game against the Nigerians in Kumasi.