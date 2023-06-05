Belgian club K. Lyra-Lierse announce signing of Ghanaian winger Charles Kwateng

Belgian club K. Lyra-Lierse have announced the signing of Ghanaian attacker Charles Kwateng on a free transfer ahead of the next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old born in Antwerp, Belgium, with Ghanaian roots, has spent the past few years mainly in the Greek second-tier playing for Ergotelis and Veria NPS.

This season, after Ergotelis were removed from Greek professional football, Kwateng found a temporary accommodation in Italy as a free agent with ASD Polisportiva C4 Foligno, a lower-tier side.

The name Kwateng still sounds familiar to many supporters of the old Lierse .

In 2014, Charles, coming from the JMG Academy in Tongerlo, joined the U19 Lierse SK.

He then played for the reserves and made four minutes in the first team in Play-Off 2 in the 2016-17 season.

In the last season of the Sportkring, in 2018, he was loaned to KFC Mandel United.

After the bankruptcy, he started his foreign adventures in Greece and Italy and now returns to Belgium.