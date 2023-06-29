Belgian-Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh joins RWD Molenbeek on loan

Young and talented midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has completed a loan move to RWD Molenbeek, marking an exciting new chapter in his football career.

The Belgian-Ghanaian player aims to make a significant impact with his new club.

Dwomoh, who spent the previous season on loan at KV Oostende, has been loaned out again, this time to the recently promoted Belgian top-flight side for the upcoming 2023/24 season

. RWD Molenbeek confirmed that the 19-year-old midfielder is their second signing of the summer transfer window, with the option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

Expressing his delight after signing the contract, Dwomoh said, "I'm very happy to be here. The RWDM is a warm family club with a lot of traditions. I can't wait to meet the many supporters! I'm READY TO GO!"

Dwomoh made his professional debut with Genk in a 2-0 victory over Kortrijk in the Belgian First Division A. He signed a five-year contract with Antwerp on 27 August 2021, showcasing his potential and attracting attention from clubs in Belgium.

The loan move to RWD Molenbeek allows Dwomoh to gain valuable playing time and further develop his skills.