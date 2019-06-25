Belgian giants Club Brugge distance themselves from Ampomah pre-season absence

Belgian giants Club have distanced themselves from Nana Opoku Ampomah's absence from preseason training with Waasland Beveren.

The winger is on the radar of Club Brugge with the Blue and Blacks set to make a move for him in the transfer window.

The Ghana international has been missing camp with Waasland Beveren but Brugge have quickly dissociated themselves from the 23-year old's absence.

"Clubbe Brugge is in for nothing. Not the style of Club, nor that of Philippe Clement. Both the coach and CEO Vincent Mannaert immediately informed Waasland Beveren that they knew nothing about Ampomah's absence and his lack of professionalism regret ", the club told Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 23-year old was a big hit in Beligium last season for his club, scoring 8 goals in 30 appearances.

He is reported to be on the radar of top clubs in Belgium as well Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.