Belgian side Royal Antwerp submit €250,000 offer to Asante Kotoko for defender Imoro Ibrahim - Report

Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp have tabled a €250,000 offer to Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko for defender Imoro Ibrahim, Sportsworldghana has reported.

Ibrahim, 22, has enjoyed a standout campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, playing an influential role for the side as they clinched their 25th Premier League at the weekend.

The Belgian outfit are reported to have submitted an offer in the region of €250,000 for the services of the highly-rated left back.

With Kotoko set to participate in the CAF Champions League next season, it remains to be seen if they will let one of their prize asset go.

But multiple sources claim officials of the club are considering the offer as they may want to cash in.

The full-back enjoyed a roller coaster campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 27 appearances for the most successful Ghanaian club.

It appears the African giants may struggle to keep the former Bolga All Stars and Karela United defender with a number of European clubs circling for his signature.