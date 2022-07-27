Belgium champions Club Brugge reignite interest in Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Nuhu has popped up once again as a subject of interest for Belgium giants Club Brugge ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been in rich vein of form in the Belgium Pro League, attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

GHANASoccernet.com can authoritatively reveal Club Brugge have earmarked the teen sensation as one of their targets for the transfer window.

Nuhu's pace and direct football suits the style Brugge's style and it is believed to be the reason for the club's interest in the winger, who has been tipped as the next Henry Onyekuru.

The youngster does not only provide assist and score, he also plays the role of the assist-before-assist provider. This season, Isaac Nuhu made 24 appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He moved to Belgium in 2020 and has a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.